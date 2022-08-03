Giant tortoise found on Norwich railway safe and well
A giant tortoise that was found injured on a railway track should make a full recovery, Network Rail said.
Clyde, a West African giant tortoise, had gone missing on Sunday morning and was spotted on the tracks near Thetford, Norfolk, on Monday.
Weighing 60kg (9st 6lb) and measuring 76cm (2.5ft), he was lifted off the track to safety by four rail workers.
Steve Deville from Network Rail said he was injured in a collision with a train but it was "not life-threatening".
Train services were halted and delayed on the Cambridge-bound line from Norwich after passengers spotted Clyde on the tracks on Monday.
The tortoise was found to have gone missing from Swallows Aquatics pet shop in East Harling on Sunday morning, before the shop received a call from Network Rail.
'Good at escaping'
Mr Deville said: "He was taken to a reptile specialist in North Walsham and the report we received from the owners of Clyde is that he is safe and well.
"He should make a full recovery.
"Clyde has become a little bit of a 'shell-abrity', he has caused quite a stir since the pictures have gone out."
Mr Deville said there "were a few stares around the room" when Network Rail was told a tortoise was on the line and rail workers had to carry him 400-500m (1,312ft-1,640ft) down the track.
Giving an update on the tortoise on Facebook, the pet shop said: "As many of you may know tortoises in general are extremely good at escaping.
"Clyde decided he was going to go off for a walk along our meadow and unfortunately found himself on the railway line.
"He is safe at a vets undergoing treatment!"
