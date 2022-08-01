Euro 2022: Norfolk's pride as Lauren Hemp helps England to victory
- Published
Former clubmates of one England's Lionesses have spoken of their pride after she helped the team to their first major trophy.
A corner from Norfolk's Lauren Hemp led to Chloe Kelly's winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany.
While Hemp helped make history in front of a crowd of 87,000 at Wembley, there were celebrations in her home county.
North Walsham Town Football Club, where she used to play, said she "could be one of the best players in the world".
First team coach Josh Roper said more than 100 people packed out the clubhouse for the match.
"It's a little bit surreal that Lauren came from where we are at the moment but it feels as a club that we were all part of that Lionesses team, we were cheering on every kick and every move they made," he said.
"It gives us something extra special to look forward to for the season and to grow, it's a huge opportunity for the club and clubs all over the country.
"We're so proud and I know as a club we feel we played a part in Lauren's journey, it's very special for us and for north Norfolk."
He said there were plans to put a plaque up in honour of Hemp, who now plays for Manchester City.
"We knew she would make it and she is one of the key players, if not the key player in the England team," Mr Roper added.
"She needs to keep working hard and aim high, she could be one of the best players in the world one day."
The 21-year-old winger made six appearances for England during the tournament and scored in their Group A match against Norway.
Abbie Gower, who played with Hemp at Norwich City as a youngster, said: "We all just knew that if any us were going to make it, it's Lauren.
"She's always been that absolute firecracker on the wing, she's always been an incredible player and I'm so proud of her that she's gone all the way."
Made North Walsham proud. @lauren_hemp ⚪️⚫️⚽️😇🦁🦁🦁🏴 https://t.co/OjK7jxhECl— North Walsham Town Football Club (@northwalshamtfc) July 31, 2022
Miss Gower, from Aylsham, said the Lionesses' win was a "good showcase for the younger generation".
"Everyone is so excited that England have won a major tournament because it's been a long time coming and it's such a spectacle for women everywhere, not just Norfolk with Lauren Hemp.
"Women everywhere will be looking up to this team and everyone will be so proud," she said.