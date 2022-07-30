Norwich Pride march returns after Covid cancellations

Norwich Pride 2022 paradeNeil Park
The vibrant and noisy walk snaked its way past Norwich Market

Thousands of people have taken part in Norwich Pride's annual march, which has returned to the city after Covid-19 pandemic cancellations.

Chair Nick O'Brien said people had been "arriving in good spirits... and [were] looking forward to the march after three years away".

There were three stages featuring local musicians and a makers' market.

Earlier Mr O'Brien said: "It's going to be great to showcase what local LGBTQIA people can do."

Richard Daniel/BBC
Norwich Pride chair Nick O'Brien said people had been looking forward to the march after three years away
Richard Daniel/BBC
It is also taking place 50 years after the UK's first Pride march in London

The first Norwich Pride took place in 2009 and it was held every July until coronavirus cancelled the celebrations.

Mr O'Brien said: "We've never been a Pride that's about buying big acts from across the country.

"We've always been about promoting people from our own community.

"That's why we're really excited about the makers' market, which is going to give LGBTQIA people the chance to showcase what they can do in terms of crafts."

Richard Daniel/BBC
There were many rainbow flags on display ...

The event is being held at The Forum, Millennium Plain and Chapelfield Gardens.

Mr O'Brien added: "It's a family event, but we also mustn't lose track of the idea that this is a protest and it's really important to stand up for our rights.

"So we want a good balance between remembering why we're doing this - 50 years of Pride - but also having a great time and being back on the streets together after three years which have been difficult for some people."

Richard Daniel/BBC
.. .as well as feathers, sequins and colourful garlands

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics