Norfolk County Council rules out climate emergency declaration
- Published
A council has ruled out declaring a climate emergency after last week's wild fires destroyed homes and fields.
Norfolk County Council refused to declare a climate emergency despite receiving criticism.
Instead it is taking action improving walking and cycling trails and funding electric buses in Norwich.
Eric Vardy, cabinet member for environment and waste, said what the community wanted was "action rather than just words".
About 300 councils have declared a climate emergencies, according to the Local Government Association. Those that make a declaration pledge to tackle climate change in their area and work to cut emissions.
Mr Vardy said: "We have pledged to take action on climate change and we believe that what our residents want and what our community wants is action rather than just words and we are taking action."
He said the authority was taking steps to improve walking and cycling trails and working with Norwich bus services to secure funding for 50 new electric buses.
"There needs to be action taken - not only by local authorities but by businesses and by individuals as well." he said.
North Norfolk District Council has declared a climate emergency. The council's portfolio holder for environment Nigel Lloyd said: "Declaring a climate emergency actually sends a really powerful message to our residents to say we are actually tackling this, we are making it an issue, we believe the science and we believe the reports done by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change."
Mr Lloyd said they started off by creating a charter for residents, planting 70,000 trees already with 40,000 more to come this season, installing electric vehicle charging points and supporting residents on how they can do their bit.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk