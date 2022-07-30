Jane McDonald CD on repeat drives Caister superfan to distraction
- Published
An avid fan of singer and presenter Jane McDonald said he was at his wits' end when her CD got stuck in his car and he got "the same tracks, same Jane" each time he wanted to listen to music.
"I love your voice, Jane," said John Hemsworth, 76, from Caister, in Norfolk. "But she just doesn't stop."
After several days of relentless Jane, a mechanic removed the broken player.
Ms McDonald said: "Bless him - I wouldn't wish that on anyone," adding she was touched he liked her music.
"I went to see her show at the Theatre Royal in Norwich on 18 July because everyone knows how much I love Jane McDonald," said Mr Hemsworth.
His family bought him her album Hold the Covers Back, which he popped into the CD player of his 2005 Citroen Picasso and fully intended to enjoy.
However, Jane refused to budge from the CD player and every time he turned on the radio, the CD started at track one.
"I'd put the radio on, but the CD would soon kick in," Mr Hemsworth said.
A former chief of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environmental health department, and now a volunteer with the local lifeboat and the Broads Authority, Mr Hemsworth said: "I know I can turn it off, but I do like a bit of music when I drive and unfortunately it's the same tracks, same Jane - every time.
"I certainly love Jane McDonald, but after [this many] days it's getting just that little bit too much.
"I've tried all the tricks on You Tube including a credit card with sticky tape - I've even resorted to shouting at Jane - but she still stays in the car."
His love of Jane McDonald's singing is well known and he said his colleagues thought the repetitive Jane CD story was "hilarious", Mr Hemsworth said.
"Jane, I really do love your voice, I think you're really clever, I even love Wakefield where you come from but time after time with the same tracks - I need counselling," he admitted.
"I think it's the frustration of not being able to remove Jane - surgically or otherwise - from my car CD.
"She just doesn't stop."
He resorted to Facebook, hoping for tips to help, "but all I got was facetious answers", he said.
Unable to take any more of his favourite star, and after one garage failed to extricate Jane, specialist car audio mechanics from Great Yarmouth eventually managed to help.
Mechanic Peter Doidge said: "Jane has been removed but John's CD player, I don't think, will ever play again.
"It could have been worse - it could have been Peppa Pig's bedtime stories stuck in there, or something like that."
He confirmed the Jane McDonald CD was in perfect working order.
When asked what he thought Jane McDonald might say about his plight, Mr Hemsworth said: "I think she would be laughing her head off to be quite honest - she's that sort of lady."
And she did.
In a comment released through her agent, Ms McDonald said: "Bless him - I wouldn't wish that on anyone.
"I hope he's recovered and I'm really touched to hear that he enjoys my music - and I'm very pleased for him that he's finally been able to change the tunes."
