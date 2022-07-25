Squirrel breaks into Norwich B&Q and steals nuts
A squirrel apparently broke into a B&Q DIY store and proceeded to steal bird food and nuts.
Norfolk Police were called out to the shop in Norwich on Saturday night when a burglar alarm was triggered.
They found the furry culprit inside the store, helping itself to nuts and bird seed, officers wrote on Twitter.
Despite having a full belly, the squirrel was still "too quick and nimble for us", and the thieving animal made a clean getaway, officers said.
