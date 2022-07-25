Woman dies in sea at Great Yarmouth
A woman has died in the sea off Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.
Hemsby and Caister lifeboats were scrambled after a beach-goer spotted a black rubber ring floating out to sea north of the Britannia Pier on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of people on the beach watched as a coastguard helicopter joined in the search.
The woman was later found dead. It is believed she had been swimming off Winterton-on-Sea.
