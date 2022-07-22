UK heatwave: Ashill homes fire damage captured by drone

Drone picture of Ashill fireShaun Whitmore/BBC
Properties, gardens and fields in Ashill were destroyed by fire on Tuesday

Drone pictures have shown the devastation of a fire that swept through a village on the UK's hottest day.

About 20 homes were either destroyed or badly damaged in Ashill, Norfolk, on Tuesday, when a fire in a neighbouring field got out of control.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's deputy leader, said it "looks like a war zone, it's absolutely shocking".

He said housing officers were in "close contact" with those affected.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
A fire in a neighbouring field got out of control and spread to homes in the village

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the village, near Swaffham, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, with 18 of them fighting the flames at their peak.

Temperatures in Norfolk were above 39C (102F) during the hottest parts of Tuesday.

Mr Claussen, Conservative, said community volunteers were "just being overwhelmed by the scale of people donating clothing and food".

"We know family and friends are putting people temporarily up. Your heart just goes out because people's lives have been absolutely devastated."

A fundraising page set up to help villagers has raised more than £11,000.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
The fire in the village was one of several tackled by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday

The Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, said he would be at the Church of St Nicholas in Ashill on Sunday.

He said: "Sunday's gospel about prayer and hospitality has much to say about how we care for all who have lost their homes this week."

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
The fire service had to call in support from Merseyside and Avon, as well as contacting people on annual leave
Pink Spitfire Aerial Photography
Firefighters had to return to the village on Wednesday and Thursday to tackle hotspots from the fire
Pink Spitfire Aerial Photography
Breckland Council is finding temporary accommodation for those who need it

