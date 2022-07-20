Norfolk homes destroyed as fires spread across county
- Published
A number of homes have been destroyed after fire swept across a county on the hottest day of the year.
Norfolk Fire Service has declared a major incident and at one point was dealing with more than 100 incidents.
Fires spread across the Wild Ken Hill nature reserve and parts of Snettisham.
People were evacuated from Brancaster, Poringland and Ashill, where the primary school will remain shut. Five homes were thought to have been destroyed at Brancaster Staithe.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.