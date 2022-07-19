Norfolk customers to get compensation after water supply lost
Households left without water at the weekend are to receive compensation amounting to £100,000 in total.
Some 6,000 Anglian Water customers lost supplies after a main burst in North and South Wootton in west Norfolk on Saturday.
By Sunday, 650 homes were still without water, with all supplies restored by Monday lunchtime, the firm said.
The company said compensation payments would be based on how long households had been without supplies.
Anglian Water's chief executive Pete Simpson "apologised" to customers in the villages, which are just north of Kings Lynn.
"The amount they receive will depend on how long they were without water," he said.
The utilities firm estimated that in most cases, households affected would receive the equivalent of "free water for a month".
Anglian Water said that on Tuesday they could still be "small patches of low pressure due to the high demand for water, which is a separate issue".
The company said given the high temperatures, demand for water was "incredibly high" and it was "genuinely sorry" for the inconvenience.
