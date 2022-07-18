Lauren Malt's father found guilty of her murder in West Winch
- Published
A father who twice ran over his daughter, crushing her to death, has been found guilty of her murder.
Nigel Malt, 44, knocked over 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside the home she shared with her mother and siblings in West Winch, Norfolk, on 23 January.
Norwich Crown Court heard he had tried to attack her boyfriend and was "totally consumed with anger".
Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk, is due to be sentenced on 26 August.
The court heard Malt was estranged from his wife and children.
He had previously been given bail with conditions not to turn up at their home or his wife's workplace after she reported him for assault in April 2021.
On 23 January, Malt turned up at his wife and children's home in Leete Way, argued with his daughter and threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said Malt "failed in his bid to inflict violence" on his daughter's boyfriend.
She told him to go home "he was totally consumed with anger".
Mr Jackson said Malt "reversed his car into and knocked over his daughter".
"Having knocked her to the ground, he then reversed his car over her," he said.
"He stopped, then he drove the car forward again over her body."
A post-mortem examination recorded that she died of significant traumatic injuries to her chest and abdomen.
"Effectively, she was crushed to death," Mr Jackson said.
The court heard Malt put his daughter's body in his front passenger seat and drove her to his wife's work before taking her to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Malt denied his daughter's murder, claiming it was an accident but juror returned their unanimous verdict after just over a day of deliberations.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk