Man 'killed neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise'
A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard.
Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told.
Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at the scene in Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, in April last year.
Crosbie has admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but denies murder.
The defendant, of Primrose Crescent, also denies two counts of attempted murder and two of wounding with intent, related to Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell and their friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson.
Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Crosbie told officers who arrested him two minutes after the attack on suspicion of murder: "That makes me happy, that's a good thing, that's the best news I ever heard."
The court was told Mr Allsop and his son were "keen motorcyclists" and "occasionally they would tinker with their motorcycles at home".
Mr Jackson said: "The prosecution case is that on that day the defendant allowed himself to become annoyed by the noise of the motorcycle engines and he was not prepared to deal in any amicable way at all with that issue."
The court heard in June 2018 Crosbie threatened Mr Allsop with a knife and saw after he put rubbish in Crosbie's wheelie bin.
Crosbie was convicted of possessing a knife and criminal damage over the 2018 incident, but the neighbours continued to live in the street.
The trial continues.
