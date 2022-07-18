Burst water main affects thousands in King's Lynn area
About 6,000 homes were left with no running water when a main burst at the weekend.
Thousands in the King's Lynn area were affected when supplies went off on Saturday, but by Sunday it had been restored to all but about 650.
Anglian Water said residents in and around North and South Wootton still have little to no supply.
The company said work to fix the burst water main was complicated but it hoped to restore supplies by 13:00 BST.
Anglian Water has set up a bottled water hub at South Wootton village hall.
In a statement on its website, the company said: "We know it's worrying give the hot weather but please be assured our teams are working round the clock to get things back up and running."
