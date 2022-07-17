Great Yarmouth: Memorial held in Minster for 2002 helicopter crash
- Published
A memorial has been held for 11 men who died in a helicopter crash off the Norfolk coast 20 years ago.
The crew and all nine passengers died when the Sikorsky S-76A went down between two gas platforms, 28 miles from Cromer in Norfolk on 16 July 2002.
The aircraft was taking workers from Norwich Airport to a gas drilling rig.
About 100 people attended a service at Great Yarmouth Minster which the priest who led the service said showed how it had "left a huge mark" in the area.
During Saturday's service at the Minster, where there is a memorial porch for the victims, 11 candles were lit as the names of the men who died were read out.
Julia Francis, whose husband Paul died in the crash, said: "Although 20 years is a long time, to come back here today and remember with other people is really quite poignant."
Rebecca Stone was also at the service. She was seven when her father Philip died in the crash.
"He was so lovely, even though being so young I still have a lot of memories of my dad which I do cherish," she said.
"Especially now having a daughter and getting married recently, you do think back about him."
Passengers and crew on board
- Captain Philip Wake, 42, from Strumpshaw, Norfolk
- Angus Macarthur, 38, from Maryburgh, Scotland
- Dennis Kelleher, 40, from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
- Stuart Coggon, 45, from Middlesborough
- David Graves, 33, from Ilketshall St Andrew, Suffolk
- Geoffrey Bispham, 51, from Worstead, Norfolk
- Douglas Learwood, 40, from Middlesborough
- First officer Philip Dearden, 32, from Norwich, Norfolk
- Kevin Taylor, 50, from Little Plumstead, Norfolk
- Philip George Stone, 53, of Norwich, Norfolk
- Paul Francis, 48, from Norwich, Norfolk
Michael Hancocks, recalled his experience as an emergency response coordinator on the rig that night.
"We had to keep a cool head and I think it is afterwards when you start to realise the magnitude of what had happened," he said.
Reverend Canon Simon Ward said the crash had "left a huge mark on this community".
"I think that was reflected in the number of people who came to the service today," he added.
"So many people in Great Yarmouth and across this region know people who work off-shore... People really felt it and you can still see how those effects are felt today."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk