Michelle Visage tells prom dress boy Korben 'forget negativity'
By Laura Devlin
BBC News, East
- Published
RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage has told a boy whose prom dress was seen by millions on Twitter to "forget about any negativity".
Korben, 16, dazzled his classmates - and then the world - in a sparkly tuxedo and ballgown skirt at his end-of-school celebration near Norwich.
He and his mum Nina Green spoke to Visage on her new show on BBC Radio 2.
"I don't want you to let your soul be destroyed by anything you see out there," the presenter told him.
"Don't let it get into your bubble of positivity because you are just a beautiful soul."
Explaining she had a "very important message", she said "you're 16 years old, you're smart but you're also impressionable".
Earlier this month, Mrs Green had tweeted photos of Korben ready for the prom at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, and said she was incredibly proud he was being true to himself.
"The reception he got from his school friends was amazing because it showed that level of acceptance - he was his true self and that meant so much," she told Visage on Friday.
"I want to support him in the best way that I can."
Visage called her a wonderful mum and said she was "inundated" with tweets about Korben, who she called the "real-life Everybody's Talking About Jamie".
"Nina, we need more mums out there and dads out there who think the way you think," she added.
Visage also had some words of encouragement for Korben's drag queen Miss Frou Frou, shouting out "Knock 'em dead at Norwich Pride, baby!" as she played one of his favourite tracks.
Korben is due to perform as Miss Frou Frou at Norwich Pride in the city centre on 30 July, with one of the organisers describing him as a "ray of sunshine".
Mrs Green had previously said they had received an "extremely positive" reaction on social media and were ignoring any negative comments.
"To be called an inspirational person is everything I could ask for," Korben had said.
"All the comments have been really, really lovely - and I've loved having the opportunity to show people you can express yourself."
Earlier this week, the pair appeared on ITV's This Morning, where presenter Dermot O'Leary described Mrs Green as an "extraordinary" parent.
Asked what she would say to others in her situation, she said: "I was nervous, we have had some negative comments on social media but we ignore them.
"It's no one else's business - no one is living your life for you, you've got to embrace it all."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk