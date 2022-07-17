Norwich British Paramotor champion has eye on world title
- Published
A paramotor pilot who only took up the activity three years ago has won the British Open and British National Paramotor Championships.
Daniel Jones, from Norwich, said he was "still in disbelief" at being crowned the winner in two categories.
It was all down to hard work as last year he came third, and since then he had worked on his "weaknesses" he said.
But the 28-year-old said the win had only left him determined to improve, adding "now I want the worlds".
In August 2019, the videographer said he was inspired to start his new hobby when he saw someone flying over his house.
"It was something different so I thought I would have a go."
He now loves it and it has become a healthy "addiction" he said.
"This year I've worked extra hard and focused on my weaknesses and I got first place."
In August 2021 he completed a week-long solo flight down the length of Great Britain to help raise awareness of Alzheimer's research.
"Next year I'm definitely going to push to defend my trophy," he said.
"I went to Brazil for the World Championships, which was amazing, to see the skill sets from everyone.
"I've got a long way to go, I've got a lot of practise to do, but one day I will do it, now I want the worlds."
What he loves the most is that you "can fly from anywhere with permission".
"You have the freedom to explore the countryside and it's a really beautiful way of seeing it, Norfolk is lovely," he said.
"The reason I keep doing it is because the moment you take off all your worries and troubles are gone, you are in the moment, with no distractions from social media. Being in the air is just so peaceful."
"I'm still in disbelief that I won but next year I want to still be on that podium" he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk