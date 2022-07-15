Long Stratton fire: Shop manager thanks crews after blaze
- Published
A shop manager has thanked emergency services for their swift actions after a fire broke out.
Fire crews were called just before 14:00 BST on 14 July to The Street in Long Stratton to a parade of shops.
Homes and businesses were badly damaged by the blaze.
Rachael Fretter, who evacuated the nearby East Anglia Children's Hospices shop, said emergency services had been "amazing".
"It was very, very scary to see the fire, in fact it was terrifying because of how quickly it spread," Ms Fretter said.
"It was not nice to watch it unfolding as some of the residents are our customers and people have lost their homes."
Crews arrived at the Ice House Precinct within 10 minutes of being called.
Fire crews from seven stations and an aerial ladder platform tackled the blaze throughout the afternoon into the evening.
Incident commander Gordon Oliver, of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said the blaze had affected four of the six flats above the shops.
Ms Fretter said the community had been working together to help those affected.
"People have been rallying round and offering support which is lovely to see after such a horrible event.
"The emergency services were amazing . They were quickly here and did all they could to get it quickly under control."
All of the businesses and flats in the row were evacuated.
Ms Fretter came face-to-face with a snake which had been brought out by one of the residents who had left their home - causing her to face her fears.
"I am petrified of snakes so when I saw the big one - which looked massive - I was petrified. It must have been six-foot long."
