UK's 'smallest off-licence' to open in phone box in Norwich
- Published
An off-licence which claims to be the "smallest in the UK" has set up shop in a traditional red telephone box.
Run by Saul Press, The Beer Hatch hopes to stock more than 50 craft beers from the Grade II listed red box in Tombland, Norwich.
Mr Press currently delivers draught beers by bike around Norwich and sells craft beer and ales at markets across the county.
"It's my first little premises," he said.
Mr Press said the UK's smallest off-licence would trade from Thursdays to Saturdays.
"I will have a fridge so people can take home some cold beers and I've got plans to do some refillable/reusable five-litre mini kegs to make an effort to reduce waste," he said.
"During lockdown, my business was about local refills of draught beer so it was very eco-friendly.
"People coming to visit Norwich will have a beer to take home and the local beer scene will be interested as well."
Another phone box next to The Beer Hatch is still in service for calls and run by BT.
The Beer Hatch will open officially next month.