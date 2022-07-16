Bagot goats return to Cromer cliffs for summer job

The Bagot goats graze on vegetation in difficult-to-access parts of the Cromer cliffs

A herd of goats have returned to their "summer job", grazing on cliffs on the Norfolk coast, in what the council describes as "an important habitat-management role".

The Bagot goats are bred and reared by North Norfolk District Council and let loose on the Cromer cliffs each year.

Their job is to maintain the vegetation in an area the council said would be difficult to manage with machinery.

An eight-strong herd arrived in 2016 but there are now more than 20 goats.

The goats, pictured here in 2019, are bred at Wiveton Hall

The district council estimated that using the goats saved about £15,000 each year in clifftop maintenance.

The goats, it said, were well-loved by local people and tourists at the seaside town, and a range of goat-inspired merchandise had been produced.

