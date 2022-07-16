Bagot goats return to Cromer cliffs for summer job
- Published
A herd of goats have returned to their "summer job", grazing on cliffs on the Norfolk coast, in what the council describes as "an important habitat-management role".
The Bagot goats are bred and reared by North Norfolk District Council and let loose on the Cromer cliffs each year.
Their job is to maintain the vegetation in an area the council said would be difficult to manage with machinery.
An eight-strong herd arrived in 2016 but there are now more than 20 goats.
The district council estimated that using the goats saved about £15,000 each year in clifftop maintenance.
GOATS: Aaaand they're back!— North Norfolk District Council (@NorthNorfolkDC) July 14, 2022
Our wonderful Bagot Goats have made their return to Cromer's cliffs for another season of grazing and conservation 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3HJn5iZGKo
The goats, it said, were well-loved by local people and tourists at the seaside town, and a range of goat-inspired merchandise had been produced.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk