Youth group shines spotlight on Norwich School women artists
One of the creators of a new booklet that has shone a light on overlooked women artists said the process had been "life-changing".
The booklet, also known as a zine, has been made by the Young Heritage Collective, which includes Amelia Stephenson, 18, of Thurlton in Norfolk.
It examines the lives of female artists who were part of the Norwich School - the UK's first regional art movement.
Ms Stephenson said: "It's been a really fascinating time."
The zine has been launched at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - home to the world's largest collection of works by the 19th Century Norwich School of Painters - and has gone on sale in its shop.
"These women were really under recognised and under appreciated... so being able to find out about that history so close to home, it's been really interesting," said Ms Stephenson.
"Art was a really empowering force for them and let them break down social barriers that were in place for women.
"I wanted that to get across and be accessible to more people."
The 25-page booklet consists of biographies and information about the painters, who include Emma Stannard, Emily Crome and Emma Sandys, as well as art pieces and spaces for readers to give their own responses to the works.
They were often not allowed to go out to paint unaccompanied and therefore restricted to creating 'still life' works in their home, while their male relatives also received more credit and attention.
The collective, made up of about 10 people aged between 12 and 18, started work on the publication two years ago during lockdown, before moving their fortnightly meetings to the Norfolk Heritage Centre at Norwich's Millennium Library.
The group aims to discover more about Norfolk's hidden history in creative ways - and for this project they worked with Norwich Castle's art curators Dr Rosy Gray and Dr Giorgia Bottinelli, who said the work might lead to an overhaul of displays.
"Their insights will help us reach new audiences for these artists' works and are also prompting a rethink of how we communicate their achievements in our galleries," said the curators.
Ms Stephenson, who has just finished her A-levels and hopes to go to Edinburgh University, said the work had helped prepare her for future projects.
"My experience of this group and working on the zine is going to have an impact on me for a long time," she said.
"It's been a life-changing experience."
