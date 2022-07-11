Ickburgh: Dozens of firefighters battle forest fire
Dozens of firefighters have spent the night tackling a forest fire.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a blaze at Ickburgh, near Mundford, at about 18:30 BST on Sunday.
Firefighters from Wymondham, Methwold, Heacham, Long Stratton, King's Lynn and Wretham were at the scene overnight.
It was understood three crews were still on site with a water carrier expected to attend the ongoing incident later.
