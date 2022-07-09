Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton travels through East of England

Sarah PeberdayGetty Images
Sarah Peberday takes part in the Queen's Baton Relay in Great Yarmouth

The Queen's Baton Relay has continued its journey through the East of England ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The baton set off at 08:00 BST from King's Lynn in Norfolk, before heading to Great Yarmouth on the coast.

It will then make its way to Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk - then Hinxton, and finally Cambridge.

The relay, which has already completed an international route, will travel the length and breadth of England, stopping in 180 locations.

Runner Mick Ennis, 80, from King's Lynn, was nominated to be the final baton bearer as the relay arrived at Lynnsport on Saturday morning.

Getty Images
Runner Mick Ennis carries the baton into King's Lynn
Getty Images
Families turn out in King's Lynn for the arrival of the baton

On Friday, the route took in several towns in Essex, Bedford and Hertfordshire, including Basildon, Southend, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead.

Getty Images
Rebecca Wicks carries the baton in Great Yarmouth

It will make its way through Northampton and the East Midlands throughout Sunday and Monday.

The baton ends its 29-day journey through England at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.

This is the final stage of a tour of the 72 nations of the Commonwealth.

Getty Images
Part of the journey was by horse and carriage through Great Yarmouth

