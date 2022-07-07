Norfolk Boreas offshore windfarm contract awarded
A government contract has been awarded for the first phase one of the biggest offshore wind zones in the world.
The Norfolk Boreas is expected to secure renewable electricity to meet the needs of around 1.5 million homes, Swedish firm Vattenfall said.
Alongside the Norfolk Vanguard project, it is part of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, which was approved in February.
Helene Biström of Vattenfall said the contract would help save two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
The project will receive one of the government's Contracts for Difference (CfDs), which effectively guarantee prices for renewable energy suppliers for 15 years.
Ms Biström added: "It is the first step to make Vattenfall's Norfolk Zone, one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world, happen.
"This is fully in line with Vattenfall's goal to enable fossil-free living within one generation."
Construction on Norfolk Boreas is expected to begin next year.
Once complete the Norfolk Zone would produce enough renewable electricity to power more than four million homes, Vattenfall said.
Vattenfall said the projects were still subject to final investment decisions by its board of directors.
The government re-approved plans in February, after they were were temporarily halted by a High Court judge.
Campaigners had raised concerns about the impact on the landscape.