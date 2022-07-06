North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker resigns from government
- Published
The MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, has resigned as a parliamentary private secretary, saying he no longer has confidence in the prime minister.
Mr Baker, who served in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, released an official statement on Facebook.
He cited a "breakdown in trust" in Boris Johnson during the past six months.
Mr Johnson has pledged to carry on despite numerous resignations.
Mr Baker was elected Conservative MP for North Norfolk in December 2019, winning the seat from the Liberal Democrat incumbent Norman Lamb.
'Values and principles'
Mr Baker said: "In my short time as the MP for North Norfolk, I have spoken out time and time again on matters relating to integrity, leadership and trust.
"I must remain true to my values and principles. I have felt for a considerable while that the situation cannot go on.
"I do not have confidence in the prime minister and resign my role as a PPS."
He was appointed PPS to three ministers in the department in February.
Mr Baker said in his Facebook post it has been a "real privilege" to serve the government.
His resignation follows that of a number of high-profile ministers, such as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, many of whom cited concerns about the PM's ability to lead the Conservative Party and run the country.
Junior minister Will Quince, MP for Colchester, also resigned over "inaccurate briefings" he was given ahead of fronting public defences about the Chris Pincher affair.
On Monday, Mr Quince defended Boris Johnson and said the prime minister "was not aware" of allegations made against the former government whip Mr Pincher.
The PM later said he had been informed of a formal complaint against the Conservative deputy chief whip in 2019.
Mr Johnson said it had been a "bad mistake" to appoint Mr Pincher.
