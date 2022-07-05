Norwich woman warned to remove 'dangerous' flowerpots
- Published
A woman who put flower pots outside her flat "to make it look nice", has been told to remove them by a council, as they could be a fire hazard.
Tracey Stubbings, 41, received a letter from Norwich City Council telling her she must remove the pots at her flat.
A council spokeswoman said that "all local councils have a duty to keep communal areas free from hazards".
Sandra Bogelein, a Green councillor, said "flower pots are not the greatest threat" and should not be a priority.
Ms Stubbings has hit back at the council, saying "there's no sense in it", after receiving a letter about the planters outside her flat off the city's Heigham Road.
Council officials have written to several owners and tenants living on the estate, asking them to take away items from near their front doors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"They've said we don't own the area outside the door so the flowerpots have to go," said Ms Stubbings.
"They complain about this but they don't tidy the gardens they are meant to care for.
"I just wanted three pots on my wall and four pots by my door.
"We're just trying to make it look nice.. It just shows a bit of pride in my flat."
Laura Landamore, 42, who owns her home on the estate, said the council had also told her to remove chairs and a short fence from outside her property.
She had the fence erected to protect her dog from falling through the second-storey bars, she said.
"I know it seems trivial but I don't have a garden," she said.
"This is my little garden. The important thing for me is protecting the dog while I'm inside working from home."
She said the authority should focus on items which represent a genuine fire risk or obstruction, rather than introducing blanket bans on ornaments.
Green councillor for Mancroft Ward, Ms Bogelein, said: "With serious issues such as drug dealing, discarded needles and fly-tipping blighting council estates, a few plants on outdoor balconies surely should be low down on the priority for the council.
"Flowerpots are not the greatest threat and the council must be able to find a compromise, so residents can continue to enjoy their homes."
A city council spokeswoman said: "We work closely with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service on our approach to fire safety in council properties and always aim to work with residents to find the balance between making their homes a happy and safe place to live.
"At the same time, all local councils have a duty to keep communal areas free from hazards."
