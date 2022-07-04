Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run helps breast cancer research
A convoy involving more than 100 pink festooned tractors has taken place to raise money for breast cancer research.
Since it began in 2004, the event has collected more than £812,000 in aid of the UK's breast cancer appeal.
This year the Pink Ladies' appeal hoped to edge closer to the £1m mark.
Organised by Annie Chapman, the annual run wound its way through south Norfolk and north Suffolk on a route which started at Thorpe Abbotts airfield near Diss.
Ms Chapman said: "There's been a great deal of excitement and anticipation from all the ladies taking part this year, especially the newcomers.
"Everybody knows somebody affected by this cancer, it's at the forefront of everyone's mind.
"It's very scary and sadly we have lost a lot of ladies over the years to breast cancer and that's why we keep going."
Joanne Grimmer who lives in Great Moulton, Norfolk, was taking part in her 17th Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run.
"It's quite a special one for us as a family this year as my daughter Ebony will now be joining us on her first run, alongside my mum who has done every one since the very start," she said.
"Ebony couldn't wait to get on a tractor as she's been marshalling and fundraising for years by holding bake sales and quizzes.
"The reason behind our motivation is that cancer is relentless, and everyone is affected by it," she added.
Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run 2022
"We've lost ladies who have done the run previously and this is why we can't stop raising awareness and money for Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal."
The charity will know in September if it has met its target to raise £1m in total since 2004.
