Norfolk solar farm approved near Mulbarton and Newton Flotman
Plans for one of the UK's biggest solar farms have been given the green light.
Bloy's Grove, a 200-acre (81-hectare) scheme which would generate enough energy to power 14,000 homes, was approved by South Norfolk district councillors on Wednesday.
Some criticism has been made about the loss of agricultural land for the project.
EDF Energy, which is behind the plans, said the site had been chosen to reduce the impact on the nearby community.
The scheme will be built off Brick Kiln Lane, between Mulbarton, Newton Flotman and Swainsthorpe in Norfolk.
At 49.9 megawatts (MW), it would be one of the biggest solar schemes in the country, just behind Wroughton Airfield Solar Park in Wiltshire, which is the fourth-largest and generates 50MW of energy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It would cover the equivalent of 133 football pitches and will operate for 35 years, and also includes a substation, fencing, an orchard and other trees planted to cover the development.
Glyn Frost, from Swainsthorpe Parish Council, said she was in support of increasing green energy but had "great reservations" about using currently productive agricultural land, especially while food production is of "high importance".
Her concerns were echoed by committee member Florence Ellis, who said food supplies needed as much attention as energy production, and questioned the screening of the site.
Darren Cuming, on behalf of EDF Energy, said: "We have chosen Bloy's Grove carefully in order to reduce the impact of the solar farm on the community that lives near the project."
He said the energy company would reduce the size of the vehicles bringing materials to the site and carry out improvement works to the roads, which could include widening areas to allow for better passing.
While residents had raised concerns about traffic during construction, Conservative councillor Lisa Neal said the committee should listen to county council highways experts who have raised no concerns about the plans.
The scheme was approved by five votes to three.
