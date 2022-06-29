Queen sends good wishes to Royal Norfolk Show performers
- Published
The Queen has sent a special goodwill message to performers taking part in a Jubilee celebration at the Royal Norfolk Show.
Hundreds of schoolchildren, singers and musicians are taking part in A Royal Salute, to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
About 90,000 people are expected to visit the show, on the outskirts of Norwich, over the next two days.
"The Queen was pleased to receive your kind message of loyal greetings," her private secretary wrote.
"The Queen much appreciates your thoughtfulness in writing as you did and, in return, sends her warm good wishes to all concerned for a most enjoyable event."
The agriculture show, which is held at the Costessey showground, has returned for the first time since 2019 after it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Princess Royal visited on Wednesday, meeting exhibitors, show-goers and stewards.
A Royal Salute, which has been produced by former Norwich Theatre Royal chief Peter Wilson, will also include the 60-strong Norfolk Music Ensemble orchestra, 50 adult choral singers, scouts and guides groups, the African Choir of Norfolk and a samba band.
The performances are part of a series of events and activities organised by the Platinum Jubilee Norfolk committee, led by Deputy Lieutenant James Bagge and set up at the request of Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt.
Mr Bagge sent a formal message to the Queen ahead of the performances and said the committee felt "honoured" to receive a reply from her private secretary.
He said: "We all know how fond she is of Norfolk, and this musical tribute is just one of the ways we are celebrating the 70 years of her dedication, loyalty and service, as well as demonstrating the affection in which she is held."
