Thousands due to return to Royal Norfolk Show
- Published
The crowds have returned to the Royal Norfolk Show for the first time since 2019 following its hiatus due to Covid.
About 90,000 people are expected to visit the Costessey showground, on the outskirts of Norwich, over the next two days.
Princess Anne, who last visited as royal guest in 2011, has been meeting exhibitors and show-goers.
"We're here with open arms to welcome everybody back," said Holly Whitaker, from the organisers.
"I can't tell you how thrilled we are - it's been a manic week but we're ready to welcome everybody," said Ms Whitaker, who is the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association's charity manager.
The annual event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the agricultural showpiece will feature about 3,000 animals and 700 trade stands.
BBC Radio Norfolk has its stand back at the show and has been reliving how it did one of its test transmissions from there in 1980.
We're live at the @norfolkshow today and tomorrow! We have a special link to the show as it's where we made our first EVER broadcasts from back in 1980, with test transmissions ahead of our launch that September. Here's @RobBonnet on a surviving snippet!https://t.co/MebGnUuZ6O— BBC Radio Norfolk (@BBCNorfolk) June 29, 2022
