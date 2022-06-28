Raynham Hangar Studios that welcomed John Travolta shuts

Crispin Buxton by The Souvenir film posterCrispin Buxton
Crispin Buxton said he was proud of all he achieved at Raynham Hangar Studios

A film and TV studio that welcomed Hollywood stars John Travolta, Kenneth Branagh and Tilda Swinton has closed.

Raynham Hangar Studios in Fakenham, Norfolk, operated for about five years.

Studio director Crispin Buxton said the decision, taken by its owner who was in the book industry, was "financial" as "the sums did not hold up".

"It was challenging, but I'm pretty chuffed with what we did," Mr Buxton said. The building is now being used as a book distribution facility.

Productions that were shot at the studio included This England, a Sky Atlantic TV drama starring Kenneth Branagh; The Shepherd, a short film featuring John Travolta, and romantic dramas The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II.

In April, Grease star Travolta was spotted out and about in the county while he shot his film., including in a Morrisons supermarket and Wetherspoon pub.

Gary Middleton
Morrisons security guard Gary Middleton with John Travolta, who was doing some shopping in Fakenham

Mr Buxton, who has worked in the film and TV industry for more than 30 years, said: "It's disappointing, but the reality is the sums did not hold up.

"The level of investment required to make a go of it was not forthcoming."

He said the biggest challenge was bringing films to Norfolk, as not everyone wanted to film in the county.

Crispin Buxton
The Souvenir Part II, a romantic drama, was shot in the Norfolk studio

"I put my life and soul into it," said Mr Buxton.

"I feel sad, it's a chapter closed. We did well, we did great stuff."

Crispin Buxton
The studio helped film students get a foot on the industry ladder, Mr Buxton said

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics