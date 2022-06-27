Foot and mouth control zone removed in Norfolk and Suffolk
A temporary control zone has been removed after tests on pigs for foot and mouth disease were negative.
A 10km (6.2-mile) zone had been put in place after pigs at a site near Feltwell in Norfolk showed signs of illness.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said tests for swine vesicular disease (SVD) had also been "negated".
The government said further tests were taking place at the site.
Defra said the zone, which also included Brandon and Lakenheath in Suffolk, had been introduced as a "precaution to prevent the spread of disease".
Following official testing at the UK national reference laboratory, the UK chief veterinary officer ruled out foot and mouth disease on Friday, but restrictions remained in place while tests for SVD continued.
Once that had also been ruled out, the zone was lifted.
Tests were continuing to establish the cause of the problem and the "premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of further tests," Defra said.
Signs of foot and mouth disease in pigs include sudden lameness and sometimes blisters appear on the upper edge of the trotter.
The main sign of SVD is blisters at the top of the trotter and between the toes.
Defra said the clinical signs of SVD could be confused with foot and mouth disease, so it was essential any suspicion of SVD in pigs was reported.
