Dinosaur and mammoth trail in Norfolk to raise money for charity
A trail of dinosaur and mammoth sculptures has arrived in a city to raise money for a charity that helps children and young people in care.
The GoGoDiscover trail features 55 Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) sculptures and 24 steppe mammoths and is in Norfolk until 10 September.
It is free to visit but organisers hope to raise money for Break, which supports those in care in East Anglia.
Past trails have raised more than £1m for the charity.
The T.rex sculptures will be located around Norwich city centre, with the creatures appearing at Chantry Place, Norwich Cathedral, The Forum, Castle Quarter, and Jarrold.
While the herd of steppe mammoths are in King's Lynn, Holt, Cromer Pier, Holkham, Carrow Road, the Norfolk Broads, Hemsby and Pensthorpe.
To help raise money for the charity, visitors can pay to download the trail app or physical map.
There is also a sponsored mammoth hike and beach clean event on 3 July which takes a route around the mammoths.
Pete Marron, GoGo project manager, said: "The ferocious T.rex and mysterious mammoth have captivated children's imaginations for years, which is why we're so excited to bring this prehistoric squad of sculptures to Norfolk this summer.
"We hope that by delivering a fun, family day out across the county we can capture the imaginations of dinosaur hunters and mammoth explorers of all ages; while at the same time raising much-needed funds to make life better for young adults leaving care."