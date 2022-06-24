Norwich to London route disruption after train hits horse
Trains between on a busy route into London have been disrupted after a train hit a large horse.
Greater Anglia said the 07:05 BST service from Norwich to Liverpool Street collided with the animal between Norwich and Diss.
The incident caused damage to the train and injured the horse, with passengers evacuated from the service.
The company said the line had reopened but delays and cancellations were expected until 14:15.
It said there was a "very limited" replacement bus service between Norwich and Ipswich and some customers might be able to go via Cambridge or Lowestoft.
The line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street also services Ipswich, Manningtree, Colchester and Chelmsford.
