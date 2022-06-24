Norfolk: Control zone created while officials test for disease in pigs
A temporary control zone has been created while officials test for pigs foot and mouth disease.
A 10km (6.2-mile) zone was placed following suspicion of swine vesicular disease (SVD) in pigs at a site near Feltwell, near Downham Market, Norfolk.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was testing for both diseases.
It said preliminary testing did not indicate the presence of disease but work was under way to "rule it out".
It added that testing was isolated to one farm and results were expected in the next few days.
"The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests," a statement on Defra's website said.
A spokesman added: "Movement restrictions and a 10km temporary control zone have been put in place on the farm in Norfolk as a precaution."
Defra said the zone, which includes Brandon and Lakenheath in Suffolk, had been introduced as a "precaution to prevent the spread of disease".
Signs of foot and mouth disease in pigs include sudden lameness and sometimes blisters appear on the upper edge of the hoof.
The main sign of SVD is blisters at the top of the hooves and between the toes.
The department said the clinical signs of swine vesicular disease could be confused with foot and mouth disease, so it was essential that any suspicion of SVD in pigs was reported.
A National Farmers Union spokesman said it was aware of the investigation.
"We now await the full test results that will confirm the nature of this suspect case," a statement said.
