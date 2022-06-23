Founder of North Walsham pet food bank appeals for delivery help
The founder of a food bank for pets has appealed for more delivery drivers after the cost of living crisis prompted a hike in demand.
Mary Craske started the Norfolk Community Pet Food Bank two years ago after experiencing hardship first-hand.
She said rising energy and fuel costs mean the food bank can no longer deliver donations to pet owners in need across the county.
"It's a struggle to keep it going right now," she told the BBC.
The former NHS worker added: "I thought, there is a real need to help these animals that people can't afford to feed."
She said: "I've really noticed lately especially in the last few months the demand for help with the cost of living, energy bills going up, petrol bills going up.
"The messages I'm getting now are getting quite desperate, there's more need and I don't have the facilities to keep delivering."
The pet food bank is based in North Walsham but Ms Craske has made deliveries as far apart as Thetford in west Norfolk to Great Yarmouth on the east coast.
She said that after failing to secure a grant for a van, the food bank needs more delivery support.
"I don't want to give it up, I want to keep it going but we desperately need drivers to help us," she said.
