In pictures: Orange sunset lights up East of England

Sunset on Sunday evening over Strumpshaw, Norfolk.Mike Page
This striking yellow and orange sunset was spotted over Strumpshaw in Norfolk

A vivid sunset with bright orange and pink colours has lit up skies across the East of England.

BBC Look East weather presenter Julie Reinger said it was caused by light shining on to the bottom of cumulus and altocumulus cloud.

It came at the end of a cooler, wetter weekend after temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) on Friday.

BBC Weather Watchers user William Clacton captured this image in Clacton-on-Sea
Rucksacknboots sent us this from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire
Alpaca lady snapped a similar scene in Ramsey Saint Mary's, Cambridgeshire
Craigmiddleton895 captured pink hues over Harlestone in Northamptonshire
Matt_Wisp's picture from Glemsford in Suffolk even featured a rainbow

