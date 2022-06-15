In Pictures: Supermoon captured over East of England

Felixstowe supermoonBBC/Weather Watchers
The supermoon, captured by BBC Weather Watcher Squiz, in Felixstowe, Suffolk

The BBC's eagle-eyed Weather Watchers have captured the supermoon from all corners of the East of England.

A supermoon occurs at the point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to the Earth - known as a "perigee".

The first full moon of summer is often referred to as a Strawberry Moon and appears brighter and much larger than usual.

The supermoon has been lighting up the skies since Monday evening.

According to BBC Sky at Night, the name supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.

BBC/Weather Watchers
The Strawberry Moon was snapped over Southend Pier in Essex by Weather Watcher Hartrockets
BBC/Weather Watchers
Weather Watcher Teresa captured the supermoon peeping through the trees in Wymondham, Norfolk
BBC/Weather Watchers
This was the supermoon from Littleport, Cambridgeshire, photographed by Weather Watcher Doglady81
BBC/Weather Watchers
This spooky image was taken by rachael_MK in Newton Longville, near Bletchley
BBC/Weather Watchers
Weather Watcher Alfie Cole caught the spectacle over rooftops in Irthlingborough, Northants

