In Pictures: Supermoon captured over East of England
The BBC's eagle-eyed Weather Watchers have captured the supermoon from all corners of the East of England.
A supermoon occurs at the point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to the Earth - known as a "perigee".
The first full moon of summer is often referred to as a Strawberry Moon and appears brighter and much larger than usual.
The supermoon has been lighting up the skies since Monday evening.
According to BBC Sky at Night, the name supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.
