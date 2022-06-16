Historians back bid to have medieval church remains listed
Historians and archaeologists are backing calls for the remains of a medieval church to be formally listed.
Flintwork dating from the 11th Century was recently discovered in a former stable and storage shed in Cherry Tree Yard in Norwich.
The remains are of St Olave's Church, with map and land title deeds proving it existed in the year 1030.
Dr Amanda Bevan, head of legal records at the National Archives, described it as an "unusual and fascinating" case.
The Dean of Norwich Cathedral, the consultant archaeologist to Westminster Abbey and the president of the British Archaeological Association are among a group who have written to Historic England, suggesting the building be considered for listed status.
The building is currently being used as storage for tools and timber by a non-for-profit organisation called the Men's Shed.
Prof Warwick James Rodwell, consultant archaeologist at Westminster Abbey, said: "I have no hesitation in urging that the stable be listed, and any proposal to demolish it should be vigorously rebutted."
SAVE Britain's Heritage, which campaigns to save historic buildings, said local conservation experts uncovered coursed flintwork on the exact site of St Olave's - named after Norway's king and dating from when an Anglo-Scandinavian community existed in this part of Norwich.
Historic England had previously criticised proposed development to nearby Anglia Square.
