Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital asks family to take 'medically ready' patients home
- Published
A hospital has pleaded for family and friends to look after patients who are fit to be discharged to free up beds.
Erika Denton, the medical director of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said it had declared a critical incident and was on its "highest level of alert".
Hospitals were experiencing "extremely high levels of emergency demand" due to the extended bank holiday, she said.
She added the hospital was "stretched" and "very busy and congested".
The hospital asked family members of people who no longer needed an acute bed and were awaiting discharge to support patients at home.
Ms Denton said: "If you have a loved one or a neighbour who is in hospital and you could possibly help by looking after them a little bit to get them home please can you do so."
She said this was for any patient that was "medically ready to go home" and did not need medical care but more domestic help before a care package could be put in place.
"It will make a very significant difference to us," Ms Denton said.
She also asked everyone to "think before coming to hospital" and to call NHS 111 first or to use a minor injuries unit instead.
It was experiencing waiting times of "over four hours" to get patients from ambulances into the hospital, she added.
She told BBC Radio Norfolk there were several reasons for the pressures, such as the long bank holiday, staff off with Covid-19, general staff shortages and "we haven't really recovered properly from Covid".
By the end of Wednesday she said she hoped "things will be a lot easier and we will have better flow and we will have discharged some patients".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk