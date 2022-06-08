Medieval Norwich church reopens after roof restoration
A medieval church now used by circus performers has been saved from closure after a major programme of repairs.
The Church of St Michael Coslany, in Norwich, was left at risk after part of the chancel ceiling, dating from 1500, collapsed in early 2021.
The roof was restored with a grant of £172,500 from Historic England through the Culture Recovery Fund.
Annabel Carberry, of Oak Circus Centre, said they were "happy to be flipping about in this incredible building".
The Grade I listed church, on Oak Street, dates from the 14th Century and is one of 31 surviving medieval churches within the city walls.
It closed as a place of worship in 1971 and is in the care of the Norwich Historic Churches Trust, which looks after 18 medieval churches.
The building has become an important community space and home to the circus, which offers youth and adult classes, education programmes and events.
Other repair work included the removal and re-leading of the south nave west window, which involved structural repairs to the stonework.
Historic England architect Domenico D'Alessandro described St Michael Coslany as the "grandest of the churches" in the area.
"Within a year of adding St Michael Coslany to the Heritage at Risk register, we have repaired, restored and reopened this fantastic building, providing technical advice as well as grant funding," he said.
Chris Armstrong, of Norwich Historic Churches Trust, said: "St Michael's is of particular interest because of its striking decorative patterned flush stonework.
"All medieval churches present their own structural challenges and the trust is pleased that another such challenge was successfully met."
Norwich North's Conservative MP, Chloe Smith, said: "The medieval churches of Norwich are part of what our fine city is famous for.
"Those of us who are lucky enough to live and work in Norwich enjoy the rich architecture and unique cultural heritage they bring."
