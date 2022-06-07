Care providers in Norfolk may be asked to leave the market
More than 50 adult care providers could be asked to "leave the market" if they do not improve, a care boss has warned.
Norfolk County Council said its most vulnerable were getting a rough deal because the quality of care lagged far below the national average.
Of some 450 county care providers, 71% were rated as good or outstanding by watchdogs at the end of April.
The figure is below the national and regional average of 84%, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council bosses have set a target to get 85% of all types of care provision rated either good or outstanding by April 2024.
James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director of social care, said people deserved good quality care, adding that providers that did not turn themselves around could stop being used by the authority.
"In order to get to our target of 85% we would need to effectively turn around 40 of our residential care providers [such as care homes], or ask those 40 to leave the market if they were unable to improve, and 11 of our home and nursing care providers," said Mr Bullion.
On Monday the county council agreed to set up a new strategic framework, aimed at bringing together health partners to improve collaboration.
A new Care Quality Programme Board would be led by the council and the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, working with care homes and providers to make improvements.
That new board would operate within the new integrated care system which begins next month, bringing together hospitals, councils, GP practices, community and mental health trusts, and other care providers.
Bill Borrett, Conservative cabinet member for adult social care, stressed the council did not provide the care itself, but it could help providers "be the best that they can be".
He said there were key areas where County Hall could help, highlighting training, support and recruitment.
Norfolk is ranked sixth bottom among 151 local authorities for the percentage of care providers - care homes, nursing and home support - rated good or outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.
Earlier this year Mr Bullion said social care in the county was "under the cosh", with a 20% reduction in staff due to coronavirus and greater demand.
