Thetford fire: Specialists investigating after death of teen
A specialist team is investigating a fire that led to the death of an 18-year-old man.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and ambulance crews were called to a house in Staniforth Road in Thetford on Sunday evening.
Six people were taken to hospital including a woman in her 50s, a teenager and the 18-year-old who died on Monday afternoon, police said.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Wednesday.
The five others have been discharged from hospital.
A specialist fire investigation team has been to the property to try to establish the circumstances that led up to the incident.
As part of the joint police and fire investigation, officers were also making house-to-house inquiries and "following up with residents", police said.
The force appealed for anyone with information to contact it.
