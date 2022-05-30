Thetford fire: Man, 18, dies after blaze at property
- Published
An 18-year-old man has died after a serious fire at a property, police said.
Emergency services were called to Staniforth Road in Thetford, Norfolk, at about 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Six people were taken to hospital, including a woman in her 50s, a teenager and the 18-year-old who died on Monday afternoon, police said.
The Norfolk force said it was working with the fire service to establish the circumstances of the blaze.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The fire service said appliances from Thetford, East Harling, Attleborough, Bury and Brandon attended the domestic building fire, as well an aerial ladder from Earlham.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk