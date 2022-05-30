Princess Anne to visit Royal Norfolk Show
- Published
Organisers said they are "thrilled" the Princess Royal will visit this year's Royal Norfolk Show.
The two-day event at the Royal Norfolk Showground, near Norwich, was cancelled in 2020 and last year, due to Covid-19.
Princess Anne will meet exhibitors, show-goers and stewards on its first day, 29 June.
Mark Nicholas of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said it had a "very close" connection with the Royal Family.
He said the Queen's daughter, who is 17th in line to the throne, was "a great champion of country sports, the farming sector and particularly equestrian activities".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.