Ex-Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder dies
Former Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Neil O'Donnell has died, aged 72, the clubs have announced.
Glasgow-born O'Donnell began his career with the Canaries in 1967 and was in the team which won the 1971-72 Second Division title.
He played for the Owls in the mid-1970s and retired due to injury at 27.
Both clubs said they were saddened at his loss and that their thoughts were with his family and friends.
O'Donnell made a total of 64 appearances for Norwich between 1967 and 1974, before departing for Gillingham for one season.
When Gillingham's manager, Len Ashurst, made the move to Hillsborough, O'Donnell joined him and became a regular in the Wednesday line-up.
He made his debut, against the side he had just left, in November 1975 and went to play 47 games for the club.
In January 1977, he announced his decision to retire from football through injury and was granted a testimonial match at Hillsborough against Norwich City.
Sheffield Wednesday said O'Donnell stayed in the city and for a time managed Sunday League side Signpost FC before moving on to work outside football.
