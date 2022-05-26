Norwich Sportspark swimming pool closes as chlorine runs out
- Published
A swimming pool has had to close due to a shortage of chlorine.
Sportspark at the University of East Anglia in Norwich previously said the leisure industry was facing a shortage of chemicals used to disinfect water and it only had a small amount left.
It has now said that while it had worked to "overcome supply chain issues", its "current supply has been fully depleted".
"Therefore our pool will be closed with immediate effect," it said.
In a tweet, it added: "We do understand the impact that this will have on our regular hirers, clubs and swimmers and the disappointment this will cause."
On Friday, the centre said it had received a small supply of the chlorine gas necessary to reopen its pool following a recent closure but said it was "still awaiting the full completion of our order".
It warned that with "huge regret" it would be required to close the pool as soon as its stock was depleted.
Sportspark has also published a statement from its suppliers which said that "due to circumstances beyond our control, including Covid impacts, Brexit-related regulation changes plus ferry and shipping delays" it was "experiencing temporary chlorine supply challenges".
The statement added they were working "round the clock" to get more chlorine to their customers but were currently being told that "this will not be received into the country until early June".
