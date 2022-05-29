Norfolk runner, 83, encourages all to get jogging
An 83-year-old man who only started running regularly four years ago is hoping to raise money for a sports charity for disadvantaged people.
Dennis Carter, of Norfolk, is raising money for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.
Mr Carter, who joined Wymondham Athletics Club last year, said "it's a well-being thing with me - if I'm not fit I don't feel half as good".
He runs twice a week, plays golf once and practices yoga.
The octogenarian, who said he played for Tottenham Hotspur FC's A team when he was 17, said he has always kept "reasonably fit", adding, exercise "just makes me feel better".
Mr Carter, who lives in Reymerston, regularly takes part in 5km (3.1 mile) Parkrun events and is a record holder in his age group (80 to 84) of three such runs in Norfolk.
He said he did not believe in the adage "no pain, no gain".
"As soon as I get a pain, I stop. I'm not saying I suffer with pain, but you have to be a little bit careful," he said.
"If you suffer a sore muscle - stop. You don't want to be out for weeks."
Mr Carter, who said he did not like to see himself as an inspiration, said he would "encourage" anyone to take up running.
"Buy yourself a pair of trainers and come along to a Parkrun," he said.
"You don't have to run, some people walk, it's good fun, and you will feel so much better afterwards, without question."
He hoped to raise £1,000 for the sport charity "who do fantastic work".
"Without sport, I don't know where I would be. It's helped me enormously," he said.
