Wymondham A11 contraflow as concrete road resurfaced
- Published
Traffic on a section of the A11 in Norfolk is being reduced to a single lane in each direction for a year as road resurfacing work continues.
The northbound carriageway will temporarily close between Attleborough and the Thickthorn roundabout, near Norwich, on Saturday night.
From Sunday, a contraflow be in place with a 40mph limit, until spring 2023.
Simon Amor, of Highways England, said the surface was "well past its best" and in "desperate" need of an upgrade.
The A11 is being reconstructed in both directions between the Thickthorn roundabout and Spooner Row until June 2023.
