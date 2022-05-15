Seven people and dog cut off by tide rescued in Wells
Seven people and a dog who became cut off by the tide have been rescued by a lifeboat crew.
The group was spotted already up to their knees in water off Wells Beach on the north Norfolk coast on Saturday.
RNLI volunteers rescued some of them and went back for the rest, who were by that time up to their waists in water "as the tide was coming in at speed", a spokesman said.
All the group - including the dog - were "well, but wet", he added.
Lifeboat operations manager Chris Hardy said: "I am pleased today's rescue ended well, but unfortunately this type of incident happens all too often.
"It is essential that walkers check the tide times before they set out, so that they don't find themselves cut off by the tide.
"People enjoying a walk on the along the beach when the tide is out, should always ensure they are back on soft, dry sand at least four hours before high tide to avoid being cut off."
Earlier this month the RNLI was called to assist a group of eight people and several dogs who had also become cut off on the west side of Wells-next-the-Sea's harbour entrance.
