Murder charge after man found dead in Norwich house
A man has been charged with murder after police were called to a house following reports of a sudden death.
Mark Franklin, 58, was discovered at an address in Appleyard Crescent, Norwich, at about 21:30 BST on 29 April, police said.
A post-mortem examination showed he died from serious head wounds.
Stephen Grimwood, 63, of Shipfield in Norwich, has been charged with murder and will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday.
